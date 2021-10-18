Joseph M. Watkins, 92, of Latrobe passed away on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
Born May 1, 1929, in Crabtree, he was a son of the late William and Anna (Rawlings) Watkins.
Prior to his retirement, Joe worked at Kennametal. He will always be remembered for the love he always showed his family and his love for the “Fighting Irish” of Notre Dame.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Dr. Joseph M. Watkins; his son-in-law, Robbie Rodgers, and 11 siblings.
Joe is survived by his wife, Veronica “Wayne” Rosko Watkins of Latrobe; daughter, Kim Rodgers of Greensburg; his daughter-in-law, Patti Watkins of Greensburg; two granddaughters, Stephanie Gerken and her husband, Greg, of Irwin and Christie Head and her husband, Justin, of Greensburg; four great-grandchildren, Nicholas Gerken, Braxton Head, Harlow Head and Benjamin Gerken; a sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Marti Zoppetti of Latrobe and Richard Dominick of Latrobe, and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Excela Health Latrobe Hospital and Excela Health Home Care and Hospice for their wonderful care and compassion.
At Joe’s request, there will be no public visitations. Services and interment are private.
Arrangements are being handled by Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
