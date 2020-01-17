Dr. Joseph M. Watkins, 66, of Greensburg passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at UPMC Presbyterian, Pittsburgh.
Born Sept. 1, 1953, in Latrobe, he was a son of Joseph and Veronica “Wayne” (Rosko) Watkins of Latrobe.
Joseph was a graduate of St. Vincent College, Class of 1975, and Temple University Dental School, Class of 1979. For many years, he practiced dentistry in Latrobe at Joseph M. Watkins, DDS Family Dentistry. He saw his profession as a calling, not a job, and was grateful for his patients who placed their trust in him.
He was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Robbie Rodgers.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Patricia L. Muchoney Watkins of Greensburg; his children, Courtney Aliotta and her husband, Nick, of Savannah, Georgia, and Evan and Jessica; his sister, Kim Rodgers of Greensburg; two grand-children, Finn and Wells, and two nieces, Christie Head and Stephanie Gerken.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Luketich, Dr. Villa Sanchez and the cardiothoracic team at UPMC Presbyterian as well as the Hillman Cancer Center for their compassionate care.
At Joseph’s request, there will be no public visitations.
A memorial Mass will be announced at a later date.
Arrangements are being handled by John J. Lopatich Funeral Home Inc., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
“Aeternus Amor”
