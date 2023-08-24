Joseph M. LaBuda III, 56, of Latrobe passed away Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at Independence Health System Westmoreland Hospital.
Born July 5, 1967, in Johnstown, he was a son of Charlotte M. Sartoris of Latrobe and the late Joseph M. LaBuda Jr.
Updated: August 24, 2023 @ 7:13 am
Joseph was a 1985 graduate of Greater Latrobe Senior High School, where he excelled on the track and swim teams. He attended the University of Dayton and Westmoreland County Community College to become an IT specialist. A veteran of the U.S. Air Force, he served during the Persian Gulf War. He was employed at the Westmoreland County Courthouse. He enjoyed music, swimming, riding his motorcycle, and was a big Marvel fan. Above all, he will be lovingly remembered for his big heart.
In addition to his mother, Joseph is survived by his son, Brandon J. LaBuda of Phoenix, Arizona, and his mother, Deneen Float; stepdaughter, Nicole Botti of Plum; step-granddaughter, Natalie, and sister, Kristen Novosel and her husband, John, of Whitney.
There were no public visitations or services.
Private interment was at Calvary Hill Cemetery, Unity Township.
Arrangements were handled by Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
