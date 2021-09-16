Joseph M. Gozdick, 69, of Derry passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at his home.
Born April 13, 1952, in Bradenville, he was a son of the late George A. and Helen L. (Yancy) Gozdick.
Joe was a member of St. Martin Roman Catholic Church, New Derry, and had attended Word of Life Church, Greensburg, and Alpha Lions Den Ministries, Derry. He had been previously employed by Pevarnik Brothers Construction and Torrance State Hospital.
A Vietnam War veteran, he served in the U.S. Marine Corps. Joe was a musician who was an excellent vocalist and guitar player. An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed fishing, hunting, hiking and visiting the ocean, but most of all he enjoyed being with friends and especially his family.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Judith A. Hill; a sister-in-law, Susan Gozdick; a brother-in-law, David Rasmussen, and his loving dog Mya.
Joe is survived by his wife, Janet P. Russo Gozdick of Derry; his four children, Lindsey J. Gozdick of Pittsburgh, Corey J. Turnbull of Greensburg, Angelina M. Ezell and her husband, Shawn, of Anderson, South Carolina, and Joseph C. Gozdick and his wife, Tori, of Ligonier; three brothers, Michael Gozdick and his wife, Marie, of Westland, Michigan, George T. Gozdick of Lajolla, California, and Daniel W. Gozdick Sr. and Margaret Mary Stewart of Latrobe; a sister, Patricia E. Rasmussen of Peoria, Arizona; his two grandchildren, Harlow Gozdick and Gavin Gozdick; several nieces and nephews, and his loving dogs Stewie and Chipper.
Family and friends will be received 4 to 8 p.m. Monday in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
Members of the Rolling Rock Detachment of the Marine Corps League will conduct a service 7:45 p.m. Monday in the funeral Home.
Military service will be conducted by the Latrobe-Derry Veterans Honor Guard 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home.
A funeral Liturgy will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home with the Rev. Salvatore R. Lamendola officiating.
Inurnment will follow at St. Rose Cemetery, Derry Township.
