Joseph L. “Lee” Stewart, 88, passed away Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, at UPMC Hanover. He was the husband of Theresa J. Rizzuto Stewart, his wife of 56 years.
Lee was born July 14, 1934, in Latrobe, a son of the late Harold W. and Alice I. (Berkmyer) Stewart.
Lee was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in New Oxford. He retired in 1991 from the U.S. Department of Defense, Fort George G. Meade, Maryland. He was an avid Pittsburgh sports fan and a devoted family man and husband to his wife, Theresa.
In addition to his wife, Theresa, Lee is survived by three sons, Joseph H. Stewart and his wife, Wendy, of Marietta, Georgia, Matthew Stewart and his wife, Diane, of Spring Grove and Robert M. Stewart and his wife, Brenda, of Sykesville, Maryland; a daughter, Theresa Foster and her husband, Steve, of Glen Bernie, Maryland; 14 grandchildren, Amanda, Meagan, Bethany, Beatrice, William, Noah, Adam, Jack, Charles, Sarah, Stephanie, Joshua, Jacob and Phillip, and many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by a grandson, Benjamin Foster; four brothers, and four sisters.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, in Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 106 Carlisle St., New Oxford, with the Rev. Keith Carroll officiating.
Burial will be in the church cemetery.
A viewing will be held 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, in Feiser Funeral Home Inc., 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford. Prayer service will be held at 8 p.m. following the viewing at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the church.
