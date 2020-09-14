Joseph L. Guerrier, 91, of Latrobe died on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at Mountain View Senior Care, Greensburg.
He was born May 18, 1929, in Latrobe, a son of the late Arnold and Mary DeAngelis Guerrier.
Joe was a member of St. Rose Church and was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean conflict. He retired from Derry Township and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was a member of the Derry Rod & Gun Club, the Kingston Vets Sportsman Club and the Greek Catholic Social Club.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth Malik Guerrier; a brother, Anthony Guerrier; a sister, Florence Yarchak, and a grandson, Dominick.
He is survived by his sons, Joseph Guerrier of Vero Beach, Florida, Edward Guerrier (Wendy) of Latrobe and Kevin Guerrier of Boswell; a brother, Frank Guerrier (Patty) of Latrobe; two grandsons, Anthony Guerrier (Emily) and Vincent Guerrier, and several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday in the McCabe Funeral Home, 300 W, Third Ave., Derry, where a blessing service will be conducted 11 a.m. Wednesday.
Interment will follow in St. Rose Cemetery, Derry Township.
The Latrobe-Derry Veterans Honor Guard will conduct a service 10:45 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home.
