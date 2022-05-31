Joseph L. Andiorio Jr., 80, of Greensburg died Thursday, May 26, 2022, in Weatherwood Manor, Greensburg.
He was born June 11, 1941, in Jeannette, a son of the late Joseph L. Andiorio Sr. and Pauline M. Kwaczala Andiorio.
Prior to retirement he had been a truck driver for Charton Brothers Transportation Co. for 32 years. He was a member of Blessed Sacrament Cathedral, Greensburg. Joseph was also a member of the Bovard Social Club, Teamsters Local 30, Jeannette, and the NRA. He was a wonderful artist and had a true love for painting and creating woodcrafts. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed polka music and polka dancing.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Rose Ann Storkel Andiorio; sister, Rosemary DeCaro; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Stephen and Susan Storkel; two brothers-in-law, Dr. Stephen Storkel and Joseph Storkel, and sister-in-law Diane Storkel.
He is survived by his daughters, Kathy Takitch and husband Gary and Charlene McElroy and husband Scott; three grandchildren, Nathan Takitch and wife Kelsey, Lauren Takitch and Alyssa McElroy; two great-granddaughters, Layne Emerson Takitch and Collins Anne Takitch; brother, Eugene E. Andiorio and wife Janice Iezzi Andiorio; brother-in-law Thomas DeCaro; two sisters-in-law, Clara Copeland and husband Frank and Gloria Storkel; his longtime companion, Lois Denning; several nieces and nephews, and many close friends.
A private family funeral Liturgy was held in Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home Inc., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg.
Private interment took place in Greensburg Catholic Cemetery.
