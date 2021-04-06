Joseph Kelly Jr., 94, of Latrobe (formerly of Peanut) peacefully passed on Saturday, April 3, 2021.
He was born March 15, 1927, in Peanut, the son of Joseph and Mary Laposky Kelly.
He was the beloved husband of 37 years to Patricia Kelly; beloved father of Deborah Kelly (Satya) of Pittsburgh, Yvette Glass (Rick) of Leesburg, Florida, Wendy Kelly (Fred Closs) of Mansfield, Texas, Mark Kelly (Lori) of Harrison City, Denise Ganier (Mike) of Clermont, Florida, Diane Garofola (Pete) of Clermont, Florida, Neil Kelly (Jamie) of Derry, and Grace Kelly of Austin, Texas, and two stepdaughters, Sandy Tarzian (Harry) of Northfield, New Hampshire, and Jackie Oakley (Sean) of Windemere, Florida. He also leaves behind 12 grandchildren, Valerie Ankney, Justin Shepler, Jordan Shepler, Cody Kelly, Carol Kelly, Carlye Kelly, J.R. Kelly, Chase Garofola, Taylor Kelly, Jessica Strickland, Chuck and Brian Adamchik; six great-grandchildren; sisters, Mary Catherine Leidenheimer of Falls Church, Virginia, Elizabeth Pagnanelli (Mickey) of Latrobe, Carole Jones (Don) of Mars and Nancy Wetherson (Jack) of Portland, Oregon; many nieces and nephews; sister-in-law, Beverly Albaugh of Latrobe, and best friend, “Saint” Dennis Myers, who was like a son.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Jane Mari and Barbara Ferko, and a grandson, Donnie Kelly.
Joe was a member of St. Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Church and served proudly in the U.S. Navy during World War II, where he developed a lifelong interest in cooking. He worked at Latrobe Steel and attended college at night. After earning his degree, he attended and graduated from the Pittsburgh Institute of Mortuary Science on Sept. 1, 1979, while still working the midnight shift at Latrobe Steel and became a licensed funeral director on July 2, 1982. Upon graduation, he worked until his mid-80s as a funeral director at McCabe Funeral Homes and felt it was his calling to help comfort people during their time of loss.
Joe’s lifelong passion was using his woodshop to make gifts, from toys and Christmas decorations to cutting boards and cookbook holders, for everyone. However, his principal legacy was reaching out, in a warm friendly manner, to all he encountered, regardless of race, creed or religion, and tremendously enjoying his conversations with them. He will be greatly missed by his family, friends and wide circle of acquaintances, but we know that he’s in heaven making new friends and possibly cooking for them!
Family and friends will be received 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday in McCabe Funeral Home, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry. The Divine Liturgy will be 11 a.m. Friday in St. Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Church, Bradenville.
Interment will follow in Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to the Westmoreland County Food Bank.
