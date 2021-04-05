Joseph Kelly Jr., 94, of Latrobe (formerly of Peanut) peacefully passed on Saturday, April 3, 2021.
He was the beloved husband of 37 years to Patricia Kelly of Latrobe and son of the late Joseph and Mary Laposky Kelly. He was the beloved father of Deborah (Satya), Yvette (Rick), Wendy (Fred), Mark (Lori), Denise (Mike), Diane (Pete), Neil (Jamie) and Grace, and two stepdaughters, Sandy (Harry) and Jackie (Sean). He also leaves behind his grandchildren; great grandchildren; sisters, Mary Catherine Leidenheimer, Virginia, Elizabeth Pagnanelli (Mickey), Carole Jones (Don) and Nancy Wetherson (Jack); stepsister, Beverly, and best friend, “Saint” Dennis, who was like a son.
Joe was a member of St. Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Church and served proudly in the U.S. Navy during World War II, where he developed a lifelong interest in cooking. He worked at Latrobe Steel and attended college at night.
After earning his degree, he attended and graduated from the Pittsburgh Institute of Mortuary Science while still working the midnight shift at Latrobe Steel. Upon graduation, he worked until his 80s as a funeral director at McCabe Funeral Homes and felt it was his calling to help comfort people during their time of loss.
Joe’s lifelong passion was using his woodshop to make gifts, from toys and Christmas decorations to cutting boards and cookbook holders, for everyone. However, his principal legacy was reaching out, in a warm friendly manner, to all he encountered, regardless of race, creed or religion, and tremendously enjoying his conversations with them. He will be greatly missed by his family, friends and wide circle of acquaintances, but we know that he’s in heaven making new friends and possibly cooking for them!
Family and friends will be received 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday in the McCabe Funeral Home, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry. The Divine Liturgy will be 11 a.m. Friday in St. Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Church, Bradenville.
Interment will follow in Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to the Westmoreland County Food Bank.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
Commented