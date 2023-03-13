Joseph J. Shepler, 83, of Latrobe passed away Friday, March 10, 2023, at his home.
He was born Aug. 8, 1939, in Latrobe, a son of the late Joseph and Angeline (Bucci) Shepler.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Variable clouds with snow showers that will mix with rain showers later. High 41F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
Snow this evening will give way to lingering snow showers late. Low around 25F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Updated: March 13, 2023 @ 10:45 am
Joseph J. Shepler, 83, of Latrobe passed away Friday, March 10, 2023, at his home.
He was born Aug. 8, 1939, in Latrobe, a son of the late Joseph and Angeline (Bucci) Shepler.
Prior to retirement, Joe was employed by Teledyne Vasco with more than 28 years of service. He was a member of St. Vincent Basilica Parish in Unity Township and was active with the Civilian Marksmanship Program.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Joseph J. Shepler Jr., in 2020, and three brothers, Jack, Jay and Solomon Shepler.
Joe is survived by his wife, Belle Adair “Sue” Shepler; two sons, Leonard Shepler (Lisa) and Anthony Shepler (Judy); six stepchildren, Cindy Paul (Bear), Karen Jenkins (Ron), Billy Wano, Janice Brasili (Bill), Tommy Wano and Amy Wano (Randy Strong); two grandsons, Jordan Shepler (Natalia) and Justin Shepler (Johnna); a great-granddaughter, Victoria Shepler; 11 step-grandchildren; five step-great-grand-children; a brother, Jerome Shepler (Marie); his sister, Yvonne Cordes (Steve), and a number of nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received 4 until 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 14, in Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc., 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 15, in St. Vincent Basilica, 300 Fraser Purchase Road, Unity Township.
Interment will follow in St. Vincent Cemetery, Unity Township.
To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.
All obituaries must be submitted by a funeral home or cremation society, either by email to lb.society@verizon.net or fax to 724-537-0489. The deadline for submitting obituaries is Monday-Friday at 6 a.m. for that day’s paper.The information must include the funeral home’s full billing address including ZIP and daytime phone number. If emailed, photos should be sent as a .jpg attachment, at least 200 resolution and 3-by-5 inches size.
Funeral directors may contact Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz at 724-537-3351, ext. 25, Monday through Friday before noon.
We have transitioned to a new user-friendly interactive website. You will need an account and a subscription to see the site in its entirety.
HOME DELIVERY subscribers get online access for free with their subscription. If you are a home delivery subscriber, create a new account and follow the directions to validate your home delivery subscription.
If you were a previous ONLINE ONLY subscriber, you should have received an email with directions on how to log in. If you are still experiencing issues contact us at bulletincirc@gmail.com.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented