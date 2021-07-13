Joseph J. Berkmyre, 75, of Knob Noster, Missouri, passed away Friday, July 2, 2021, at his home.
He was born March 29, 1946, in Latrobe, a son of the late John and Thelma Berkmyre.
Joseph was employed by the Gates Rubber Co. and later worked at EnerSys until he retired in 2007.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and served in Vietnam in 1967 as a telecommunications operator.
In addition to his parents, Joe was predeceased by his wife, Judy Kotinek Berkmyre, and his son Craig Berkmyre.
Joe is survived by his son Eric Berkmyre; his grandchildren, Dakota and Cheyenne Berkmyre; his brother, David Berkmyre, and sisters, Jane Berkmyre and Cathy Buzzard.
Service and interment will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 27, at Fort Logan National Cemetery in Denver, Colorado.
Sweeney-Phillips & Holdren Funeral Home and Crematory, Warrensburg, Missouri, 64093, in charge of arrangements.
