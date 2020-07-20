Joseph H. Davis, 61, of Latrobe passed away Friday, July 17, 2020, at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.
Born Feb. 18, 1959, in Latrobe, he was a son of the late Harold W. “Shorty” Davis and Rosalie A. (Voight) Davis.
Joseph was a skilled craftsman who excelled in electrical, plumbing and construction work of all kinds. He enjoyed hunting, working on his family farm and at his sawmill, and he especially enjoyed spending time with his family.
Joseph is survived by his wife, Sandra L. (Lentz) Davis of Latrobe; three sons, Jason W. Davis and his wife, Cindy, Jeremy L. Davis and his girlfriend, Anita Fagan, and Joshua K. Davis, all of Latrobe; one daughter, Jessica L. Davis of Latrobe, and seven grandchildren, Jordan, Austin, Ryan, Rachel, Davie, Taylor Mae and Josie. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in the John J. Lopatich Funeral Home Inc., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. Because of the re-implemented medical guidelines, only 25 people will be permitted in the funeral home at one time. We respectfully request your cooperation and understanding as we direct our guests.
Services and interment will be held privately for the family.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com.
