Joseph G. Mucci, 86, of Greensburg passed away Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.
He was born Jan. 2, 1934, in Bradenville, a son of the late Antonio Mucci from the town of Civitaquana, Italy, and Mariantonia (D’Attilio) Mucci from the town of Serramonacesca, Italy, both in the Abruzzo Region of Italy.
A native of Bradenville, Joe graduated from Derry Township High School in 1951. He went on and graduated from St. Vincent College in 1955. He also earned a M. Ed from Duquesne University. He was a proud member of the Blessed Sacrament Cathedral, Greensburg.
Joe embarked on his coaching career in 1955 in Standish, Michigan. In 1959, he was named the first coach and athletic director at Greensburg Central Catholic High School. He compiled a 34-15-2 mark highlighted by an undefeated team in 1964 and the Pittsburgh Catholic League Championship in 1966. In 1968, Joe accepted the dual position as head football coach and athletic director at Jeannette High School.
At Jeannette, his career blossomed and gained for him the respect as one of the commonwealth’s outstanding coaches and a long and ever-growing tree and fraternity of coaches. In 18 years, he recorded an outstanding 150 wins, 33 losses and three ties. In that span, Joe’s teams won 11 conference titles, three undefeated seasons each earning him WPIAL Championships each year (1971, 1981, 1983). Joe’s accomplishments earned him Coach of the Year honors twice, first in 1977 and then again in 1982. After the 1985 season, he retired from coaching but remained as athletic director and home school visitor. The Jeannette Jaycees honored Joe in 1986 as Man of the Year following his retirement as head football coach at Jeannette.
Joe has been recognized by multiple organizations for his accomplishments such as the American Legion Service Award, David H. Weiss Recognition award, three-time Dapper Dan Club of Pittsburgh Honoree, Letterman of Distinction Award from St. Vincent College (his alma mater) and Outstanding Young in America Honoree. He was also named Distinguished Coach of the Year by the PA Sports Hall of Fame. In addition, Joe was inducted into the Jeannette High School Hall of Fame first inaugural class, the Western PA Chapter of the Sports Hall of Fame (1993), 1997 PA Scholastic Football Coaches Hall of Fame (first Westmoreland County coach to be inducted), and the WPIAL Hall of Fame (2016).
Although Joe won many championships and received many awards throughout his storied career, his proudest accomplishment was his former students and players’ life accomplishments after high school. Throughout his long tenure, Joe worked with many students and athletes to further their education through Division I, II and III colleges and universities across the country. He loved knowing he may have played a small role in assisting them in the “game of life.” Those who knew “The Coach” would attest that he was a humble man with a strong faith in God, a man of great love for his family, and a man born to teach high school and coach football. His “love of people” was endless...his memory and legacy only continue to grow and will last forever in the minds and hearts of many.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by six siblings, Alfred, Nicoline, Yolanda, Albert, Anthony and John “Blackie” Mucci.
He is survived by his loving wife of more than 64 years, Mary Gertrude “Trudy” (Falat) Mucci; five children, Michelle Lambie (Michael), Joseph Mucci (Kristen), Douglas M. Mucci (Marie), Jeffrey Mucci (Helen) and Christopher Mucci; 13 grandchildren, Michael Lambie (Ann Marie), Meghan Sawdon (Brad), Marshall Lambie (Nour), Matthew J. Mucci, Andrew N. Mucci (Caroline), Christopher M. Mucci, Faith E. Mucci, Nikolas J. Mucci, Anna C. Mucci, Francesca M. Mucci, Enrico G. Mucci, Augustine G. Mucci and Avianna G. Mucci; six great-grandchildren, Logan, Madeleine and Jamilah Lambie, and Charlotte, Jack and Annie Sawdon; two sisters, Mafalda Krinock and Mary Lowry, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Because of the current pandemic, Joe’s funeral Mass will be private for the family but will be livestreamed on the internet 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, at https://vimeo.com/event/520940. It will be celebrated in the Blessed Sacrament Cathedral in Greensburg with Monsignor Raymond C. Riffle as celebrant.
Private entombment will follow in the Greensburg Catholic Cemetery Mausoleum.
All will be welcome to a life celebration service to be held at a later date after restrictions are lifted.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Joseph G. Mucci Memorial Fund, c/o the Community Foundation of Westmoreland County, 41 West Otterman St., Suite 520, Greensburg, PA 15601 or online at http://pittsburghfoundation.org/mucci.
The Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc. in Latrobe has been entrusted with the arrangements.
To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.
Commented