Joseph Francis Lechman, Esq., 83, of Hollidaysburg, formerly of Latrobe, died on Sunday, May 23, 2021, after a short illness.
Joseph was a son of the late Rosemarie Walls Lechman and Joseph Francis Lechman, MD.
Joe attended Holy Family Grade School and was an altar boy at Holy Family Church. He graduated from Latrobe High School in the Class of 1955 and received his bachelor of science degree from the University of Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana, in 1959. He worked for the state of Maryland Department of Health for more than 20 years. Joe graduated from the University of Baltimore School of Law and became a member of the Pennsylvania Bar Association and the Blair County Bar Association. Joseph loved the law and loved being a lawyer. He will be remembered for his wit, his conversations and his decency.
In addition to his parents, Joe was preceded in death by his sister Rosemary “Posy” Jim and brother-in-law Richard L. Jim, Esq.
He is survived by his son Joseph Lechman III, daughter-in-law Dinny, grandson Joseph Lechman IV and grand-daughter Lili. He is also survived by two brothers, Bernard Lechman, RPh, and sister-in-law Sylvia, and Michael Lechman, MD, and sister-in-law Linda, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and his very special and lifelong friend, Kathryn Rodkey Powell.
Family and friends will be received 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 27, in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Friday, May 28, in Holy Family Church, Latrobe, with the Rev. Richard Kosisko as celebrant. Everyone is asked to please go directly to the church.
Interment will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Unity Township. Please use your thoughtful discretion with regard to current CDC guidelines while visiting the funeral home and attending Mass. To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
