Joseph F. Hill, “Coach Hill,” died unexpectedly Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, at his home.
He was born Sept. 16, 1956, in Latrobe, the son of the late Harry F. “Boots” and Agnes J. Decker Hill.
Joe graduated from Derry Area High School in 1975, had retired from Westmoreland County as a dispatcher for 911 and had coached sports at many levels in the Derry Area. He was always a positive person, family-oriented and quite a jokester.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Donna L. Goodman Hill, on Jan. 21, 2018.
Joe is survived by his children, Stacey Kelly (Chris) of St. Mary’s and Bryan (Kelly) Johnson-Hill of Greensburg; twin granddaughters, Avery and Harper Kelly; two sisters, Susan J. Lindenberger (Charlie) of San Marcos, California, and Linda J. Hoeflich (Timothy) of Marietta, Ohio; his special canine companion, Abby, and several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received 4 to 7 p.m. Friday in the McCabe Funeral Home, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry.
Services and interment in Coles Cemetery, Derry, will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospaws, P.O. Box 45, Youngwood, PA 15697.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
