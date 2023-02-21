Joseph E. Miedel

Joseph E. Miedel, 85, of Youngstown passed away Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, at St. Anne Home, Greensburg.

Born Oct. 3, 1937, in Youngstown, he was a son of the late Frank Miedel, who died in 1983, and Lydia G. Musnug Miedel, who died in 2005.