Joseph David Schober of Latrobe passed away unexpectedly at home on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at the age of 69.
He was a son of Joseph and Nancy (Stahl) Schober; beloved husband of Bonnie Grimm Schober; loving father of Andrea (Willie) Jordan and Lee (Jessica) Schober; cherished grandfather of Brody, Owen, Billie and Everly; brother of Dean, Dennis, Donald and Doug Schober, and uncle of multiple nieces and nephews.
He was adored by his family. The perfect Dad and Pappy. His family was everything. His humor like none other. A man you could always count on. He always showed up with the biggest heart.
He loved anything and everything focused on his family, especially family vacations. He enjoyed endless endeavors and new projects with Bonnie and beautiful countryside drives, hunting trips with his brother and son. He never missed a ball game or wrestling match with the grandsons and daily video calls with his daughter and grand-daughters. Pappy was their biggest fan. They looked up to him so much!
He looked forward to talking sports with his son-in-law and special dishes made by his daughter-in-law. Everyone’s dog loved him too as he was always sneaking them treats. He loved grilling ribs and steak to perfection for the family to enjoy as well as Bonnie’s baking, bonfires and his daily rides through the woods.
He will be missed dearly and forever in our hearts.
Friends will be received 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday in Snyder-Green Funeral Home Inc., 402 E. Church St., Ligonier, (724-238-2611).
Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to St. Jude.
