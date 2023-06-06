Joseph C. Barclay Sr., 75, of Derry passed away Friday, June 2, 2023, at Independence Health System Latrobe Hospital.
Born March 16, 1948, in Derry Township, he was a son of the late Robert E. and Anna E. (Bryner) Barclay.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Joseph C. Barclay Sr., 75, of Derry passed away Friday, June 2, 2023, at Independence Health System Latrobe Hospital.
Born March 16, 1948, in Derry Township, he was a son of the late Robert E. and Anna E. (Bryner) Barclay.
Prior to his retirement, he was employed at Perfetti Trucking, Blairsville, for 35 years and afterward worked for Rolling Hills Industries. Joseph was a Vietnam veteran, having served in the U.S. Army. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing and was a Minnesota Vikings fan. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Christopher M. Barkley; two sisters, Margaret Barclay and Alice Lang, and two brothers, H. Thomas and William Barclay.
Joseph is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Gloria Barkley Barclay of Derry; a son, Joseph C. Barclay Jr. (Heather) of Latrobe; two brothers, Robert E. Barclay Jr. of Parker, Armstrong County, and John D. Barclay (Charlene) of Blairsville; a sister, Ruth “Sue” Cowan of Blairsville; two grandchildren, Josh Barclay of Brenizer and Haley Barclay of Florida; four great-grandchildren, Oliver, Victor, Josiah and Joel, and a number of cousins, nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 7, in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
The Latrobe-Derry Veterans Honor Guard will conduct a military service 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 8, in the funeral home.
A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home with the Rev. Matthew Schwender officiating.
Interment is private.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
All obituaries must be submitted by a funeral home or cremation society, either by email to lb.society@verizon.net or fax to 724-537-0489. The deadline for submitting obituaries is Monday-Friday at 6 a.m. for that day’s paper.The information must include the funeral home’s full billing address including ZIP and daytime phone number. If emailed, photos should be sent as a .jpg attachment, at least 200 resolution and 3-by-5 inches size.
Funeral directors may contact Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz at 724-537-3351, ext. 25, Monday through Friday before noon.
We have transitioned to a new user-friendly interactive website. You will need an account and a subscription to see the site in its entirety.
HOME DELIVERY subscribers get online access for free with their subscription. If you are a home delivery subscriber, create a new account and follow the directions to validate your home delivery subscription.
If you were a previous ONLINE ONLY subscriber, you should have received an email with directions on how to log in. If you are still experiencing issues contact us at bulletincirc@gmail.com.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.