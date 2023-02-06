Joseph B. Luketich, 75, of Fort Myers, Florida, formerly of Pennsylvania, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in Cincinnati, Ohio.
He was born March 5, 1947, in Washington, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Joseph B. Luketich Sr. and Ann Matela Luketich.
Joe grew up in Cokeburg, Pennsylvania, and was a member of his local Tamburitzan group as a youth. He had a lifelong love of music, able to play several instruments, and always singing to his favorite songs. He passed his love of music to his daughter, teaching her how to dance, sing and play the piano from a young age. He was very fond of oldies, one of his favorites being “My Girl” by the Temptations. This was his and his daughter’s song that they would enjoy together and sing at the top of their lungs. He also loved to dance and would polka at the drop of a hat.
Joe valued his education, earning a degree from St. Vincent College in Unity Township in 1969. He stayed close friends with several of his classmates from St. Vincent through the years, and even in their 2022 football pool were still using each other’s college nicknames. After graduating, he enrolled in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve, serving until 1975. He was so proud of his military service and would celebrate the Marines’ birthday every year on Nov. 10.
Always a hard worker, Joe spent most of his career in sales. He held positions at several companies, including Montgomery Ward, where he met his wife, Carole. After his time at Montgomery Ward, he worked for SeasonAll Windows and Doors in Indiana, Pennsylvania, until 1991. Then he moved his family to Chicago, Illinois, to work for Republic Windows and Doors. Even after retirement, Joe continued to work part time for Enterprise and National car rental in Fort Myers, Florida.
He enjoyed sports and was an avid Steelers fan and a lifelong golfer. He shared his love of golf with his son-in-law to get him into the game as well. He enjoyed being out in the sun, cooking and especially grilling. Joseph would talk to anyone and will always be remembered for how he made everyone feel welcome, and his jokes as a prankster so that he could make his friends and family laugh. He was so devoted to his family and wanted to make sure everyone was taken care of as he tried his best each year to make sure he had a Christmas present for his multitude of great-nieces and great-nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandmother Anna Matela.
He is survived by his loving wife of more than 51 years, Madaline “Carole” Luketich of Ohio; his daughter, Samantha Norris and her husband, Thomas, of Ohio; his siblings, JoAnn Gregg and the late John Gregg of Valley Forge and Kathy Stem and her husband, Ted, of Winston-Salem, North Carolina, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, in Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc., 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe, PA 15650.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, in St. Vincent Basilica Parish, 300 Fraser Purchase Road, Unity Township.
Military honors accorded by VFW Post 33 Honor Guard will be held immediately following Mass outside of the basilica.
Private interment will take place in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Monongahela.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society at www.lls.org.
To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.
