Joseph Anthony “Tony” Glasstetter died peacefully at his Ligonier home on New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31, 2022, after a brief illness.
He was born Jan. 1, 1933, the son of Regina Margaret Glasstetter (New) of Bairdstown and Joseph Sebastian Glasstetter of Greensburg/Derry.
Tony was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Ethel “Jean” Glasstetter (McDonald).
He is survived by his daughters, Susan Rene Bargeloh and Meg Glasstetter, and his sons, Steve Glasstetter and Dan Glasstetter.
Tony was a graduate of St. Vincent Prep School and St. Vincent College, majoring in mathematics. He began his career at the Aberdeen Proving Ground in Maryland before joining the Westinghouse Electric Co. in Pittsburgh. He was part of the Westinghouse team that developed the algorithms for launching Polaris missiles from submarines at sea. His lifelong career also included work in finance and acting as a liaison to corporate customers such as IBM for Westinghouse management.
Being a loving husband and father were the primary focuses of Tony’s life. He also valued his role as a community volunteer. While living in Greensburg he served on the Recreation Board and helped manage finances for the Lynch Field swimming pool and ice rink. After moving to Ligonier in 1977, he was instrumental in establishing a computerized card catalog at the Ligonier Valley Library, and he installed computers for the Ligonier Valley YMCA. He was an active member of Blessed Sacrament Cathedral in Greensburg and the Holy Trinity Church in Ligonier, where he served as a volunteer on the finance committee. He also helped install computers in Holy Trinity School.
Tony enjoyed many hobbies, including gardening, sailing, cycling, golfing and fishing. He was an animal advocate and chose rescue dogs for pets. On retiring, he joined Penn State Extension’s Forestry Stewardship program, practicing environmentally friendly methods for managing trees on his property. Tony loved to travel, visiting Europe, South America and Puerto Rico, as well as exploring throughout the United States in the company of friends and family. He spent many years with the Penn-Ligonier Model Railroad Group, doing extensive rewiring and other work to support the creation of an amazingly beautiful and detailed train layout. He was also an active participant in the Ligonier Senior Center, enjoying chair yoga and social activities.
Tony was passionate about helping those with Alzheimer’s disease, as well as their caregivers. Donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, www.alz.org.
A memorial Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9, in Holy Trinity Church, 342 W. Main St., Ligonier. Friends are encouraged to gather in the vestibule 30 minutes before Mass. There will also be a reception immediately afterward in The Atrium that anyone is welcome to attend.
