Joseph and Trudy Mucci

A funeral home visitation to celebrate the beautiful lives of Joseph G. Mucci and his wife, Mary Gertrude “Trudy” Mucci, will be held Friday, June 11, in Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc., 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe, from 3 until 8 p.m.
A memorial Mass will then be celebrated 11 a.m. Saturday, June 12, in St Rose Church, 4969 Route 982, Latrobe (Derry Township), with the Rev. William G. Berkey as celebrant.
Joseph and Trudy both passed away last year on Nov. 30 and Dec. 19 respectfully during the COVID-19 pandemic. With restrictions in place at the time, the Mucci family was unable to give family and friends the opportunity to pay their respects and share their memories.
Now that restrictions have been lifted, the Mucci family would like friends and family to join them for this life celebration at the funeral home and the Mass at St. Rose Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Joseph G. Mucci Memorial Fund, c/o the Community Foundation of Westmoreland County, 41 W. Otterman St., Suite 520, Greensburg, PA 15601, online at http://pittsburghfoundation.org/mucci or to the Clelian Heights School and mailed to Clelian Heights Inc., Mission Advancement Office, 135 Clelian Heights Lane, Greensburg, PA 15601-6665, or donate online at www.clelianheights.org.
Please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com to access Joseph’s and Trudy’s full obituary.
