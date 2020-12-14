Joseph A. Mazzoni Jr., 61, of Latrobe (Derry Township) passed away Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
He was born Jan. 1, 1959, in Latrobe, to the late Joseph A. Mazzoni Sr. and Mary Ann (Depasquale) Mazzoni.
He was recently retired from the Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County (MAWC). He was a member of St. Rose Roman Catholic Church, Derry Township.
He was an avid fisherman, enjoyed playing softball for The Old Timers, was a dedicated fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers and the proudest pappy. He also took pride in being a union representative of the MAWC.
He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Joanne E. (Kelly) Mazzoni; two daughters, Erica Moore and her husband, Barry, and Stephanie Calabrace and her husband, Joseph; three beautiful grandchildren, Lucciana Calabrace and Bryn and Rylee Moore; two sisters, Elizabeth McCurdy and her husband, Jacob, and Roxanne Stefanon; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16, in the Frederick Funeral Home Inc., 1543 Ligonier St., Latrobe. A funeral Mass will be held 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 17, in St. Rose Roman Catholic Church, Derry Township, with the Rev. Eric J. Dinga as celebrant. We respectfully request your adherence to all current medical guidelines, including wearing a mask and social distancing, as well as your understanding as we maintain occupancy limits.
Burial will follow in Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
