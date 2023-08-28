Joseph A. Hajas Sr., 89, of Latrobe passed away peacefully Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in the home that he built.
Born Feb. 28, 1934, in Latrobe, he was a son of the late Joseph J. and Catherine E. (Noel) Hajas.
Joseph was a member of St. Vincent Basilica Parish, Unity Township. Prior to his retirement, he had been a supervisor at Latrobe Die Casting Co. for more than 40 years and had also worked at McCullough Machine. A veteran of the Korean War, he served in the U.S. Air Force. He was a charter member of the Crabtree Sportsmen Association and a member of the American Legion Thomas B. Anderson Post 515 and the VFW Paul Lizza Post 3414. Throughout his life, he enjoyed playing poker, riding snowmobiles, family vacations, going to dog races, polka dancing, listening to country music and working in his yard.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant son, Michael Paul Hajas; an infant grandson, Anthony Hajas, and two sisters, Patricia Harrold and Mary Hill.
Joseph is survived by his wife of 65 years, Mary Ann Tokarcik Hajas of Latrobe; a son, Joseph A. Hajas Jr. and his wife, Jane, of Latrobe; three daughters, Barbara A. McCullough and her husband, Scot, of Derry, Sandra A. Grushesky and her husband, Walt, of Murrysville and Debra L. Forsha of Latrobe; six grandchildren, Michael McCullough (Nicole), Jody McCullough (Jake), Angela Waltz (Jeremiah), Erica Hajas (Jeff), Barbara Shafran (Jerry) and Lisa Seremet (Ken); nine great-grandchildren, Logan McCullough, Dax McCullough, McKayla Waltz, Kayden Waltz, Khloe Waltz, Elizabeth Seremet, Sarah Seremet, Jake Shafran and Maxwell Shafran; four brothers, James R. Hajas and his wife, Dolores, of Latrobe, Francis A. Hajas and his wife, Marianne, of Akron, Ohio, Kenneth E. Hajas of Latrobe and Terrance L. Hajas and his wife, Barbara, of Latrobe; four sisters, Barbara Sisak of Latrobe, Joan Green of Latrobe, Laverne Smartnick and her husband, Frank, of Greensburg and Loretta Maccarelli and her husband, Charles, of Mount Pleasant, and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to Joseph’s caregivers, Lois and Laura, and the staff of Independence Health System Home Care and Hospice for their kind and compassionate care.
Family and friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29, in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
Military service will be conducted 12:15 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30, in the funeral home by the Latrobe-Derry Veterans Honor Guard.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated 1 p.m. Wednesday in St. Vincent Basilica, Unity Township.
Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made in Joseph’s memory to a veteran’s organization of your choice.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
