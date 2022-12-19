Joseph A. Dorko, 79, of Latrobe passed away Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at his home.
Joseph A. Dorko, 79, of Latrobe passed away Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at his home.
Born Nov. 29, 1943, in Marguerite, he was a son of the late Joseph and Anna M. (Straka) Dorko.
Prior to his retirement, Joseph was employed at the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and was previously employed at Teledyne Vasco for 32 years.
He was a U.S. Army veteran, having served in the National Guard. Joseph was an avid Steelers, Penguins and Pittsburgh Panthers fan. He enjoyed golfing, bowling and traveling, especially cruises and trips to Myrtle Beach and Disney World. Joseph took pride in building his own home and its maintenance. He also enjoyed classic cars, especially his 1963 Corvette and the many memories with that car.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Paul and Mary Cvitkovic, and in-laws Anna Zruno (Edward), Mary Rebosky, Paul Cvitkovic, Tony Falcone and Joseph Sever.
Joseph is survived by his wife of 54 years, Kathleen Cvitkovic Dorko of Latrobe; two sons, Joseph B. Dorko and his spouse, Randy Gagnier, of Grantham, New Hampshire, and Craig A. Dorko and his wife, Jennifer, of Irwin; brother, David Dorko and his wife, Karen, of Latrobe; two sisters, Agnes Dorko of Latrobe and Mary Kubistek and her husband, Vincent, of Derry; two grandchildren, Sydney and Liam; his in-laws Evangeline Sever, Pauline Falcone, Josephine Cvitkovic and Joseph Cvitkovic, and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to his caregivers Ashley (Trey), Sara, Rashida and Amedysis Hospice for their excellent care and compassion.
Family and friends will be received 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19, in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, in St. Vincent Basilica, Unity Township.
Interment will be in St. Vincent Cemetery, Unity Township, where graveside military service will be accorded by Greensburg VFW Post 33.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
