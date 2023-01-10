Joni Lynne Cairns, 60, of Bradenville went to be with the Lord on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh.
She was born Oct. 8, 1962, in Latrobe, a daughter of Judy K. Ambrose Solomon and the late David A. Solomon.
Joni was a 1980 graduate of Derry Area Senior High School and a 1984 graduate of Indiana University of Pennsylvania. She had taught in the Derry Area School District and then home-schooled her sons. For the past few years, she had been an employee of Sheetz on Route 22 in Blairsville. She was a very loving and thoughtful friend to all who enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She was a joy and delight to be around and will be dearly missed by all who loved and knew her.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by her sons, Jeremiah and Luke Cairns; her brothers, Jeffrey Solomon and Kevin Solomon (Christine); her sister, Kimberly Rubino; nieces, Amanda Morgenstern (Darin), Jordan Rubino (John Evans) and Lauren Solomon, and great-niece, Payton Morgenstern.
Friends will be received for a memorial gathering 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, in McCabe Funeral Home, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry, with a time of remembrance at 4 p.m.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
