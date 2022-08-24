Jonathan W. Lenhart, 85, of Ligonier died Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
He was born April 28, 1937, in Stahlstown, a son of the late Jonathan H. and Viola (Kauffman) Lenhart.
He was a member of Calvary United Methodist Church in Ligonier. Prior to his retirement, he had been employed by Standard Steel in Latrobe for 25 years.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Sarah Ruth and Marie Rose Lenhart, and a brother, Gilbert O. Lenhart.
Jonathan is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Carol Ann Zeunges Lenhart; daughter, Lisa Withrow, and son, Chris W. Lenhart (Lydia), all of Fairfield Township; grandchildren, Chris Lenhart Jr., Joshua Lenhart (Melissa), Jonathan Lenhart (Katie), Micheala Lenhart, Sheena Weimer (Brandon), Samantha Withrow (Dakota Haines) and Mark A. Withrow Jr. (Lindsay); seven great-grandchildren, Eva and Quinlan Weimer, Jaxson Bellew, Aria and Abigail Withrow, Elijah and Jonathan (J.T.) Lenhart; a sister, Edith Troy of Ligonier; three brothers, Boyd and Albert Lenhart, both of Ligonier, and Lonnie Lenhart (Donna) of Bolivar; a sister-in-law, Gail Lenhart of Bolivar; numerous nieces and nephews, and his beloved cat, Pumpkin.
Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in McCabe Funeral Home, 144 E. Main St., Ligonier.
A funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. Saturday in Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church, Cook Township. (Everyone please meet at the church).
Interment will be made in Pleasant Grove Cemetery, Cook Township.
Memorial contributions may be made to Chestnut Ridge Community Center, 1574 Route 259, Ligonier, PA 15658.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
All obituaries must be submitted by a funeral home or cremation society, either by email to lb.society@verizon.net or fax to 724-537-0489. The deadline for submitting obituaries is Monday-Friday at 6 a.m. for that day’s paper.The information must include the funeral home’s full billing address including ZIP and daytime phone number. If emailed, photos should be sent as a .jpg attachment, at least 200 resolution and 3-by-5 inches size.
Funeral directors may contact Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz at 724-537-3351, ext. 25, Monday through Friday before noon.
