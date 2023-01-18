Jonathan W. Christian, 73, of Latrobe passed away Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, at St. Anne Home in Greensburg while surrounded by his loving family.
Jonathan was born Sept. 7, 1949, in Memphis, Tennessee.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and one of the most creative, artistic souls that ever walked the earth. He enjoyed painting, woodworking, fishing, listening to music, singing, playing guitar, and being at the beach. He was a Jimmy Buffett “Parrothead,” an expert Christmas gift wrapper, a dapper dresser, and was always making his family laugh with his unique, goofy humor and quick wit. He was a perpetual dreamer, always trying new hobbies and teaching himself new skills.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Fern Brown; sisters, Wilhelmina Thompson and Virginia Clingan, as well as his maternal uncle, J.W. Christian, who raised him from birth and was “Grandpa” to Jonathan’s children.
Jonathan is survived by his loving wife, Barbara of Latrobe; daughters, Jennifer (John) Free of Murrysville, Stephanie (Greg) Beyer of Avon, Ohio, and Cassidy Christian of Falls Church, Virginia; brother, James (Kathy) Brown of Memphis, and his loving grandchildren, Ryder, Kellan, Johanna and Juliet, whom he adored beyond words.
As Jonathan struggled with mobility near the end of his life, the family is asking that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to purchase a memorial bench that will be placed in a local park where others can take a break to sit and reflect before continuing on their journey. Donations can be sent via Venmo to Jennifer Free at @jen-free with the memo “Memorial Bench” or by contacting the family directly.
Services were held Dec. 29, 2022, in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
