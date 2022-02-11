Jolene M. Eaglehouse, 93, “the sweetest lady” as she was referred to by those who knew her, went to be with her savior Jesus on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, at RNC of Greater Pittsburgh, Hempfield Township.
Jolene welcomed everyone with a big smile, warm hug and treated them as family. She said no matter the person, you can always find something good in them. Just treat them the way you would like to be treated. She made herself available to help anytime someone had a need.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard “Dick”; son Richard “Rick”; granddaughter Krista; her sisters, Marcella, Patty, Mary Jane and Marie, and her brother Dominic.
Family was always the most important thing to Jolene, and she is survived by her brothers Sam, John and Jim; her son Tom and wife Linda; her daughter, Karen, and husband Mike; her daughter-in-law Nancy; 10 grand-children, and 12 great-grandchildren (with two more due soon).
We want to sincerely thank the staff at RNC along with Erika and Jodi from Excela Health Hospice for their excellent care and compassion.
At Jolene’s request, there will be no public visitations. Family and friends are invited to attend a funeral Mass 10 a.m. Monday in St. John the Evangelist Church, Latrobe.
Interment will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Unity Township.
Arrangements are being handled by Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
