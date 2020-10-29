Johnetta “Jol” Cunningham, 80, of Torrance died Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at St. Andrew’s Village, Indiana.
Born Dec. 20, 1939, in Bradenville, he was a daughter of the late Raymond Rugh and Pearl (Gower) Rugh.
Jol was a member of Hebron Lutheran Church, Blairsville. She retired from Torrance State Hospital after 25 years of service in the payroll department. Jol enjoyed reading, painting, wintering in Hilton Head and loved being with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Paul E. Cunningham of Torrance; a son, Tim Cunningham and his wife, Pam, of Bradenville; a daughter, Keri McGary and her husband, Rob, of Volant; grandchildren, Josh, Megan, Chad, Alizabeth, Jessica and Jason; great-grandchildren, Gabby, Lexi, Jackson, Chloe, Braylee, Aalyah and Cane, and a sister, Bronwyn Rugh of Blairsville.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Raymond, James and Tim Rugh, and a sister, Sandra Hoke.
Visitation will be held 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, in James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., 25 W. Market St., Blairsville. A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1, in the funeral home with Pastor Erin Evans officiating. Because of current COVID-19 restrictions, masks are required in the funeral home.
Interment will be in Coles Cemetery, Derry.
If so desired, memorial donations may be made to Hebron Lutheran Church, 125 N. Liberty St., Blairsville, PA 15717.
