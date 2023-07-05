John Walter Ondriezek

John W. Ondriezek, 88, of Clearwater, Florida, previously of Latrobe, passed away Friday, March 10, 2023, at his home in Clearwater.

Born July 4, 1934, in Latrobe, he was a son of the late Walter John and Elenore (Riggle) Ondriezek from Latrobe.