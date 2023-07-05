John Walter Ondriezek

John W. Ondriezek, 88, of Clearwater, Florida, previously of Latrobe, passed away Friday, March 10, 2023, at his home in Clearwater.
Born July 4, 1934, in Latrobe, he was a son of the late Walter John and Elenore (Riggle) Ondriezek from Latrobe.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
John W. Ondriezek, 88, of Clearwater, Florida, previously of Latrobe, passed away Friday, March 10, 2023, at his home in Clearwater.
Born July 4, 1934, in Latrobe, he was a son of the late Walter John and Elenore (Riggle) Ondriezek from Latrobe.
A devout Catholic, he was an active member of Holy Family Catholic Church and served on the parish council. Later, he was an active member of St. Brendan Catholic Church in Clearwater. John started his long successful career at the age of 18 working in the field with Peoples Natural Gas Co. He held many positions over the 45 years with the company, from accounting in Latrobe, accounting manager in Greensburg, to credit collection manager at the home office in downtown Pittsburgh. John insisted on living in Latrobe, because he loved the community and felt it was the best place to raise his children. He was actively involved with every aspect of his children’s lives and the community. John was president of the Kiwanis Club and president of Latrobe Midget Football. From 1970 to 1976, he served on the Greater Latrobe School Board, and was then elected as president. In 1964, together with Charlie Gray and Ron Schirf, they started the Latrobe Junior Olympic Wrestling program and ran that program for 13 years until 1977. This program impacted the lives of countless local youths who later went on to high school and college wrestling. He was married to MaryAnn Callaghan Ondriezek, together having six children, and later to his current wife, Caroline Kaufmann.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his father-in-law and mother-in-law, William and Margaret (Gilligan) Callaghan; an infant son, Patrick; his loving sister, Joyce Ondriezek Terwilliger, and brother, Thomas Ondriezek.
In addition to his first wife, MaryAnn Callaghan Ondriezek, and current wife, Caroline Kaufmann, John is survived by six children: Walter John Ondriezek, Richard Ondriezek (Colleen), Sandra Ondriezek, Kevin Ondriezek (Karen), Lynda Ondriezek Starceski and LeeAnn Ondriezek Walter (James); 11 grandchildren: Sarah Ondriezek, Ryan Ondriezek, Thomas Ondriezek (Nia), Christine Maclay (Cullen), John Paul Starceski (Katelyn), Daniel Starceski (Kara), Theresa Starceski, Joe Starceski, Michael Lee Trout, Calista Trout and Ray Trout, and 12 great-grandchildren.
The family would like to extend a sincere thank-you to his loving caregivers, Beth Willis and his hospice team in Florida.
Family and friends are invited to attend a funeral Mass 10 a.m. Saturday, July 8, in Holy Family Church, Latrobe.
Private interment will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Unity Township.
Local arrangements are being handled by Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
All obituaries must be submitted by a funeral home or cremation society, either by email to lb.society@verizon.net or fax to 724-537-0489. The deadline for submitting obituaries is Monday-Friday at 6 a.m. for that day’s paper.The information must include the funeral home’s full billing address including ZIP and daytime phone number. If emailed, photos should be sent as a .jpg attachment, at least 200 resolution and 3-by-5 inches size.
Funeral directors may contact Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz at 724-537-3351, ext. 25, Monday through Friday before noon.
We have transitioned to a new user-friendly interactive website. You will need an account and a subscription to see the site in its entirety.
HOME DELIVERY subscribers get online access for free with their subscription. If you are a home delivery subscriber, create a new account and follow the directions to validate your home delivery subscription.
If you were a previous ONLINE ONLY subscriber, you should have received an email with directions on how to log in. If you are still experiencing issues contact us at bulletincirc@gmail.com.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented