John W. Metala, 88, of Brenizer passed away on Thursday, April 14, 2022, at his daughter’s home in Pittsburgh.
He was born June 26, 1933, in Coral, a son of the late John Metala and Ann Harbosky Shafer.
John was a U.S. Army veteran, having served during the Korean War from 1953-1955. He retired in 1994 from Blairsville Westinghouse, having worked in the maintenance department.
John was a member of SS. Simon and Jude Church in Blairsville, the Blairsville Italian Society and American Legion Post 0407. He enjoyed working in his tool shop, making items for his children. He had a passion for the outdoors, which included hunting and fishing. He also enjoyed shooting pool, having a cold beer and listening to country music.
Survivors include his wife of 66 years, Vivian G. Baracca Metala, Brenizer; daughters, Rhonda Weber and husband Kurt, Pittsburgh, and Susan Hicks and Carl Deiner, Palmyra; grandchildren, Alison Costanza and husband Chris, Gainesville, Virginia, Jessica Weber, Pittsburgh, Julie Simcik and husband Lance, Gainesville, Jennifer Lucas and husband Mark, Bridgeport, West Virginia, and Jonathan Hicks, Warwick, Rhode Island; great-grand-children, Maeve, Mia and Lucas; brothers, Ronald Suman and wife Patricia, Brenizer, and Jerry Suman, New Alexandria, and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant son, John Anthony Metala.
The family will receive friends 1 to 4 p.m. Monday, April 18, in James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., 25 W. Market St., Blairsville, PA 15717.
A blessing service will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 19, in the funeral home. The Rev. Stephen R. Bugay will officiate.
Interment will be held in SS. Simon and Jude Cemetery, Blairsville.
U.S. Army active duty and the Blairsville Military Honor Guard will conduct graveside military services.
www.jamesfergusonfuneral home.com
