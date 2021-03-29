John W. Kozamchak, 81, of Derry died Saturday, March 27, 2021, in Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
He was born March 21, 1940, in Derry Township, a son of the late John W. and Rose L. (Sulkosky) Kozamchak.
Prior to retirement, John worked for Blairsville Borough. He was a member of the Blairsville F.O. Eagles, Derry Ukrainian Club and the Latrobe Frontier Club. John loved flea markets, Pittsburgh sports and Derry Little League.
Besides his parents, John is preceded in death by his sister, Rose Copelli.
John is survived by his brother, Joseph Kozamchak and wife, Connie, of Derry; three sisters, Mary Crawford and husband, Richard, of Unity Township, Helen Jones of Greensburg and Shirley Dietrick of Derry, and also numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
The family will receive friends for John’s Life Celebration 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 30, in the Matthew X. Merlin Funeral Home Inc., 529 North Chestnut St., Derry.
A blessing service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 31, in the funeral home with the Rev. Gregory Madeya as officiant.
Interment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Derry.
In lieu flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Derry Little League DAYAA, P.O. Box 133, Derry PA 15627.
Online condolences may be made to merlinfuneralhome.com.
