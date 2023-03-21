John W. “Jack” Moyher, 72, of Mount Pleasant Township died Sunday, March 19, 2023, surrounded by family after fighting a courageous battle with cancer.
He was born Oct. 16, 1950, in Latrobe, a son of the late John W. and Sophia (Kuzio) Moyher.
Jack was a graduate of Greater Latrobe Senior High School and served with the Army National Guard. Prior to retirement he was the owner of the former Moyher Lawn & Garden (Moyher & Shultz Inc.) and Black Rock Deer Farm, Pleasant Unity. He was a member and lector of St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Whitney, life member of Kecksburg VFD and Kecksburg Rescue Squad and former member of Norvelt EMS. He was also a member of American Legion Post 982, Possum Hollow Rod & Gun Club and the Norvelt, Kecksburg and former Trauger VFD firemen’s clubs. Jack played in the Glengarry Monday Senior Golf League and the Possum Hollow Golf League. Jack was an avid sportsman, golfer and NASCAR fan, enjoyed traveling in his camper and attending his grandchildren’s activities. There was not a person he met who didn’t become his friend.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Janet M. McIntyre Moyher; three daughters, Dr. Jennifer Moyher-Zylka of Latrobe, Jill Patterson (James) of Greensburg and Jackie Elliott (Jim) of Latrobe; pappy’s six-pack, his six grandchildren, Sarah and Luke Zylka, Jiana and James Patterson and Max and Mason Elliott; his brother, Cyril V. Moyher (Linda) of Williamsburg, Virginia; his sister, Gloria Jean Moyher (Deb) of Beaufort, South Carolina; his niece, Heather Saburova, and special family member, Fred Cecchini (Nikki), and their children.
Friends will be received 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, March 21, and 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, in Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home Inc., 2072 Route 130, Pleasant Unity.
Prayers will begin 9:20 a.m. Thursday, March 23, in the funeral home followed by a funeral Mass to be celebrated at 10 a.m. in St. Cecilia Catholic Church, Whitney, with the Rev. James F. Podlesny, OSB, as celebrant.
Military honors by VFW Post 33 honor guard and interment will follow in St. Vincent Cemetery, Unity Township.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to St. Cecilia Catholic Church, P.O. Box 80, Whitney, PA 15693.
Kecksburg VFD and Rescue Squad will conduct a memorial service 7 p.m. Wednesday in the funeral home.
A special thank-you to the medical teams who cared for Jack over the years.
