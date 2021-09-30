John W. Banocy, 82, of Derry passed away Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at his home.
He was born Sept. 2, 1939, in New Derry, a son of the late John W. and Anna M. (Horvath) Banocy.
John was a U.S Marine Corps veteran, having served from 1960 — 1964 and attaining the rank of corporal. He was a longtime member of Twin Maples Hunt Club in Derry, the Bradenville Slovak Club, the Derry Rod and Gun Club and the National Space and Aeronautics Union as a mold and die member.
John enjoyed all types of hunting and fishing, especially trout fishing at the Rod and Gun Club, in the Loyalhanna Creek and salmon fishing in Lake Huron. Deer hunting, small game hunting and looking for wild mushrooms in the spring and fall were some favorite pastimes, along with his greatest enjoyment, tending to his vegetable garden.
John is survived by his wife, Diane E. Dahl Banocy; two sons, John W. Banocy III (Johnny) and Melinda Walters of Derry and Marine Corps Cpl. Daniel Anthony Banocy (Danny) of Ohio; a daughter, Denise Annette Banocy of Derry; two grandchildren, Brea Lasagna and John W. Banocy V (Jack) and his mother, Audrey Robertson of Whitney; great-grandson, Gabriel Wypych; two brothers, Jim Banocy and wife Joan of Derry and Bob Banocy and wife Jan of Bedford; two sisters, Helen Yacobucci of North, Virginia, and Pat Sracic and husband Nick of Blairsville, and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by a daughter, Deborah Anne Lasagna; a grandson, Robert (Bobby) Lasagna, and a brother-in-law, Bill Yacobucci.
All arrangements are private and under the direction of McCabe Funeral Home, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry
Online condolences may be made at mccabefuneralhomes.com
