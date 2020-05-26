John W. Austraw, 79, of Latrobe passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020, at his home.
Born Sept. 12, 1940, in Latrobe, he was a son of the late Clarence “Dean” Austraw and Esther M. (Baird) Austraw.
John was a member of St. Rose Church, Latrobe. Prior to his retirement, he had been employed at Latrobe Steel Co. with 42 years of service. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and a member of the American Legion Post No. 515, Latrobe. He was a also a member of the Kingston Veterans and Sportsmen, Cooperstown Veterans and Sportsmen, and the Latrobe Sportsmen Club. An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting, fishing and skeet and trap shooting. Along with his wife, they enjoyed dancing the jitterbug to the oldies, camping and traveling.
John is survived by his wife, Mary Ann (Rudzinski) Austraw of Latrobe; one daughter, Dana L. Luzier, and her husband, Aaron, of Ligonier; one son, Shawn W. Austraw, and his wife, Alexis, of Latrobe; one grandson, Austin Joseph Austraw; one brother, Howard D. Austraw, and his wife, Diane, of Latrobe; three nephews, Dean, Ryan and Chaz Austraw, and two great-nephews, Andreu and William.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Heartland Hospice, especially Charlotte, Shari, Marley and Chaplin Steve, for all of their compassionate care.
Family and friends will be received 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday in the John J. Lopatich Funeral Home Inc., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. Due to the current medical guidelines, only 25 people will be permitted in the funeral home at one time. We respectfully request your cooperation and understanding as we direct our guests.
Funeral Mass and interment in St. Rose Cemetery, Derry Township, is private.
