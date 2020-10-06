John Vincent Polinsky, 88, of Blairsville was born on Sept. 28, 1932. He passed away at home on Oct. 5, 2020.
He was married to his beloved wife, Joyce Bonnell Polinsky, who preceded him in death on March 8, 2006. He was also preceded in death by his parents; an infant son, Bryan Vincent Polinsky; three sisters, Catherine Benedict, Mary Ann Levandosky and Lucille Frayvolt, and three brothers, Stephen, Joseph and Michael Polinsky.
Surviving members of his family include his son, Steven Polinsky; his daughter, Brenda McKay Welch; son-in-law, Myron Welch; two grandchildren, Ryan McKay and his wife, Christina McKay, and Julie McKay Cronin and her husband, James Cronin; great-grandson, Callum Cronin; two brothers, Robert Polinsky and his wife, Joyce, and Charles Polinsky and his wife, Judy, along with numerous nieces and nephews.
John was an active member of the First United Methodist Church in Blairsville for many years, where he served in a variety of ways. He and his wife, Joyce, also were volunteers with The Salvation Army for many years. He thoroughly enjoyed playing hymns on his harmonica for the residents at Keeper of the Flame in Blairsville during church services. He would often stay following the service to visit and play other songs that the residents requested.
He retired from Torrance State Hospital in 1985 with 30 years of service in the geriatric patient department. John and Joyce enjoyed their retirement years immensely by spending family time with their grandchildren, walks at Keystone State Park and other outdoor hiking areas. Camping and spending time at the cabin in Allegheny National Forest were also favorite pastimes. Some of their excursions also included several overseas trips.
John was friendly to all and never knew a stranger. He always showed an interest in others and knew how to provide encouragement. His stories and sense of humor always provided some hearty laughs. He enjoyed all types of music and musicals, and had a great singing voice. He rarely missed a performance at the Derry Area Summer Concert Series. John was an avid sports fan and enjoyed attending Blairsville Bobcats football games, and cheering for the Nittany Lions, Steelers and Pirates. He had a compassion for homeless cats and rescued several cats and kittens over the years.
In keeping with John’s wishes, there will be no visitation. A funeral service will be held in First United Methodist Church, 50 S. Walnut St, Blairsville, at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to SNIP-Spay/Neuter Indiana Pa. Pets. or The Salvation Army, 635 Water St., Indiana, PA 15701.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by the James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., 25 W. Market St., Blairsville.
