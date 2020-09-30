John T. Kromel, 60, of Mifflintown passed away after battling lymphoma cancer on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at his residence.
Born on April 19, 1960, in Latrobe, he is the son of the late John H. and Marian (Voytek) Kromel.
On July 22, 1989, he married his surviving wife, Teresa A. “Terri” (Madl) Kromel, with whom he was blessed to share more than 31 years of marriage.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his siblings, Kathy Balentine of Williamsburg, Virginia, Karen White of Richmond, Virginia, David Kromel and his wife, Jody, and Patrick Kromel and his wife, Jennifer, all of Ligonier, and Scott Kromel and his wife, Amanda, of Winter Haven, Florida; his stepmother, Glenda Cameron of Ligonier; his father-and -mother-in-law, Donald and Barbara Madl of Ligonier; his feline companions, Cali and Pozy, and many nieces and nephews..
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Eric Kromel.
Mr. Kromel was a 1978 graduate of Ligonier Valley High School and honorably served our country in the U.S. Air Force from 1979 until 1990.
John was previously employed as a process engineer at several manufacturing companies in Pennsylvania and was recently employed at Bobby Rahal Toyota of Lewistown.
He was a member of St. Jude Catholic Church in Mifflintown. Some of his favorite hobbies and pastimes included fly fishing, tying flies, playing guitars, singing and songwriting, camping, tinkering around the house with various projects, working on his oil painting, volunteering at the Geisinger Lewistown Hospital, creating many different commercial business signs, and utilizing his private pilot license and flying.
A memorial Mass will be celebrated 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6, in Holy Family Catholic Church, 1200 Ligonier St., Latrobe, with the Rev. James Petrovsky and the Rev. Richard Kosisko officiating.
Interment will follow in Laurel Hills Cemetery, Laughlintown, where military burial honors will be accorded.
There will be no viewing or visitation at the church on Tuesday.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mr. Kromel’s memory can be made to Penn State Cancer Institute in memory of John by visiting https://engage.pennstatehealth.org. Please include lymphoma research in the comments field.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Brown Funeral Homes Inc., 100 Bridge St., Mifflintown.
Online condolences and tributes can be shared with the family at www.brownfuneralhomesinc.com.
