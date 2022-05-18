John T. Kozenko, 74, of Peanut, Derry Township, died Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
He was born March 21, 1948, in Pittsburgh, a son of the late John and Anna (Gera) Kozenko.
Prior to retirement, John worked for the U.S. Postal Service.
He was a U.S. Navy veteran. John was a member of the Derry Rod and Gun Club. He was Catholic by faith. John loved hunting, fishing, motorcycle riding and going for long drives.
Besides his parents, John was preceded in death by his son, Michael J. Kozenko.
John is survived by his loving companion and friend, Mary Jane Bendel Kozenko of Latrobe; two daughters, Kathi Hebenthal and husband John of Derry and Tammy Kozenko of Sarasota, Florida; six grandchildren, Rachel Snow, Karli Burkett, Andrea Caruso, Richard Shall III, Mitchell Schall and Abby Fry; nine great-grandchildren, and many cousins and friends.
Family will receive friends for John’s Life Celebration from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 20, in Matthew X. Merlin Funeral Home Inc., 529 N. Chestnut St., Derry, (724-694-8331).
A funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in the funeral home with the Rev. Salvatore R. Lamendola as officiant.
Online condolences may be made to “http://www.merlinfuneralhome.com” \h www.merlinfuneralhome.com.
Commented