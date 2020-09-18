John T. “Jack” Munchinski Jr., 69, of Latrobe passed away on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at his home.
Born Aug. 17, 1951, in Latrobe, he was a son of the late John T. Munchinski Sr. and Gladys M. (Rose) Munchinski.
Jack was an active member of St. John the Evangelist Church, Latrobe, where he was an usher, and volunteered at its breakfasts, fish fries and food bank. He was also a volunteer at St. Vincent de Paul.
Prior to his retirement, he was employed at Adelphoi Village and had been previously employed at the former Vulcan Mold and Iron Company.
Jack was devoted to Latrobe Little League having coached for 30 years and was a longtime member of the board of directors. His greatest accomplishment, of which he was most proud, was his 1998 Little League All-Stars team winning the state championship. He enjoyed watching sports and loved being with his grandkids.
Jack is survived by his wife, Linda A. (Teet) Munchinski of Latrobe; two sons, Scott A. Munchinski and his wife, Dana, of Greensburg and Michael C. Munchinski and his wife, Tonya, of Greensburg; two sisters, Donna L. Ong and her husband, Robert, of Fredericksburg, Virginia, and Karen A. Laskie and her husband, Robert, of Derry; a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Don and Debbie Teet, of Penn; six grandchildren, Makayla, Maddie, Marissa, Mason, Emily and Eli, and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Excela Health Home Health nurses for their excellent care and compassion.
Family and friends will be received 4 to 7 p.m. Friday in the John J. Lopatich Funeral Home Inc., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. Due to the current medical guidelines, only 25 people will be permitted in the funeral home at one time. We respectfully request your cooperation, understanding and adherence to current requirements as we direct our guests at the funeral home and at church.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Saturday in St. John the Evangelist Church, Latrobe, with the Rev. Eric J. Dinga as celebrant. Everyone is asked to please go directly to the church.
Interment will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Unity Township.
