John Slate Jr., 85, passed away Wednesday, May 25, 2022, in Diamondhead, Mississippi.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John Slate Sr. and Anna Slate.
Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Rosemary Slate; three daughters, Kelly Reish of Ocean Springs, Mississippi, Kerry Canova (Chuck) of Pittsburgh and Kathy Hudson (Marc) of Warrenton, Virginia; three grandchildren, Richard Stickley (Charly), Angela DiFabio and Andrew Reish (Whitney); a great-grandchild, Harper Himmel; two sisters, Carolyn Morraye (Rick) of Lakewood Ranch, Florida, and Barbara Carey of The Villages, Florida; beloved former son-in-law, George Reish of Ocean Springs, and best canine friend, Daisy Mae.
John was born in Latrobe and served in the U.S. Navy. He was a longtime pilot, participated in the Honor Flights and volunteered at the National WW II Museum in New Orleans. He was loving, giving, caring and had an amazing sense of humor. He will be missed every day by his family.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Honor Flight Program at www.honorflight.org.
Private services with military honors will be held at Biloxi National Cemetery in Mississippi.
Riemann Family Funeral Home, Pass Christian, Mississippi, served the family.
