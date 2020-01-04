John Salandro, 90, of Latrobe passed away Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at Nature Park Commons, Greensburg (Hempfield Township).
Born April 27, 1929, in Greenwald, he was a son of the late Pasquale and Ann (Vernino) Salandro.
John was a member of St. Bartholomew Church, Crabtree, and a life member of the Crabtree Volunteer Fire Department. Prior to his retirement, he was a brakeman and conductor for Norfolk Southern, and previously worked with Penn Central and Conrail. During his time with the railroad, he became known as “1649,” the number of the engine that he conducted. An avid polka fan, he enjoyed traveling to listen to polka bands and going to dances at Seven Springs, and especially at Fedor’s Grove. There, he enjoyed the many friendships that developed, including his friends Zip and Boris. He also enjoyed playing shuffleboard, particularly with his league in Jeannette. John took great joy in the time he spent with his grandchildren, whether it was taking them to school or going to motocross events with them. He will be lovingly remembered for his kind personality and warm smile.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Carrie Salandro Goretzka; two sisters, Rose Giacobbi and Ann, and six brothers, Anthony, Joseph, Angelo, Carmine, Russell and Daniel.
John is survived by his wife of 70 years, Ethel Papuga Salandro of Latrobe; two sons, John G. Salandro and his wife, Kim, of Greensburg and Jeffrey L. Salandro and his partner, Victoria Davis, of Latrobe; two brothers, Frank Salandro and his wife, Minnie, of Latrobe and James Salandro of Latrobe; two grandchildren, Wesley Salandro and his wife, Ava, and Garrett Salandro; two great-grandchildren, Chloe and Carlie Goretzka; a family friend, Lynn, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5, in John J. Lopatich Funeral Home Inc., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
A funeral Liturgy will be held at noon Monday, Jan. 6, in the funeral home with the Rev. Justin Matro, OSB, officiating.
Interment will follow in Calvary Hill Cemetery, Unity Township.
