John Romaine Johnson, 84, of Ligonier died Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at UPMC Presbyterian.
He was born Dec. 14, 1937, at Latrobe Hospital, a son of the late Romaine and Emily (Smith) Johnson.
John was a devoted and loving husband, father and grandfather. He will be greatly missed.
John was a member of Heritage United Methodist Church, where he had served on various committees and attended studies to learn and enhance his faith. John served in the U.S. Army National Guard and spent his career working in the communications industry in the safety and insurance departments. After a 34-year career, he retired from GTE in 1992.
A past president of Ligonier Borough Council, John served on the board of the Ligonier Borough Water Authority and on the District 8 Republican Committee.
He was a very artistic man who enjoyed carving wooden decoys, painting nature scenes, and fly fishing.
Surviving are his wife, Dorothy A. Newberry Johnson; his daughter, Jane E. Perkins (Peter M.) of Burlington, Connecticut; his son, John D. Johnson (Denise M.) of Amherst, New Hampshire; his brother, James S. Johnson (Susann R.) of Pleasanton, California, and his grandchildren, Kelsey and Mitchell Perkins, Emily, David and Daniel Johnson.
Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday in McCabe Funeral Home, 144 E. Main St., Ligonier.
The funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. Tuesday in Heritage United Methodist Church, 107 S. Market St., Ligonier, PA 15658, with the Rev. Frank E. Hodges officiating. (Everyone is asked to go directly to the church.)
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Heritage United Methodist Church.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
