John R. Shuey, 74, of Latrobe passed away Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at home.
He was born Oct. 24, 1947, in Greensburg, a son of the late Charles R. and Eleanor A. (Reese) Shuey.
John was a U.S. Army veteran. He loved to fish and hunt and was a member of the 49ers club.
He is survived by his daughter, Dena Chiappino of Southwest; his fiancée, Patricia Kuhn of Latrobe; two nieces; three nephews, and his best friend, Bill Ray.
In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his brother, Dennis Shuey, and two sisters, Betty Overly and Virginia Trump.
In respect to John’s wishes, there are no services. McCabe Funeral Home, Derry, in charge of arrangements.
www.mccabefuneralhomes pa.com.
