John R. Roth, 92, of Latrobe passed away Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at his home.
Born June 16, 1928, in Latrobe, he was a son of the late Charles Roth Sr. and Mary (Filip) Roth.
John was a member of St. Vincent Basilica Parish. Prior to his retirement, he had been a Nationwide Insurance Agent. He also taught senior driver education and enjoyed volunteering at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital. John was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan, and he loved to golf. He was also a caring and “hands on” dad, grandfather and great-grandfather.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Audra Y. (Bowman) Roth, and a son, Thomas J. Roth.
John is survived by his six children, Robert J. Roth and his wife, Karen, Sherry Detore, Deborah Flack and her husband, Terry, Diana Caiarelli and her husband, Dan, Dr. John D. Roth and his wife, Lisa, and Bill R. Roth and his wife, Margaret; a daughter-in-law, Patricia Roth; 23 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren, and one great-grandchild on the way.
A private viewing will be held for John’s extended family. Family and friends are invited to attend a funeral Mass 10 a.m. Saturday in St. Vincent Basilica, Unity Township.
Private interment will follow in St. Vincent Cemetery, Unity Township.
We respectfully request your adherence to all current medical guidelines, including wearing a mask and social distancing, as well as your understanding as we maintain occupancy limits at the Basilica.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions may be made to ALS Association, Western PA Chapter in memory of Thomas Roth, 416 Lincoln Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15209.
