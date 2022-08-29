John R. Lopushansky, 70, of Ligonier died Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.
Updated: August 29, 2022 @ 9:51 am
John R. Lopushansky, 70, of Ligonier died Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.
He was born May 22, 1952, in Greensburg, the son of John and Rosemary (Scott) Lopushansky.
A dedicated husband, father and grandfather, he loved to watch his kids play sports.
Surviving are his wife of 40 years, Christy Graham Lopushansky; his daughters, Tracy Lee Allison of Pittsburgh and Lindsey Neiderhiser (Bradley) of Ligonier; three grandchildren, Rylee Monticue, Jase Neiderhiser and Emma Tait, and a great-grandchild, Hayden Lopushansky.
At his request, all services were to be private.
McCabe Funeral Home, 144 E. Main St., Ligonier, is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials are asked to be made to the American Heart Association, 444 Liberty Ave. Suite 1300, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
