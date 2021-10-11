John R. “Jack” Kettering, 90, of Youngstown passed away Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at his home.
He was born Nov. 12, 1930, in Greensburg, a son of the late Maurice and Verna (Bash) Kettering.
Jack was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served during the Korean War. He was stationed in Berlin with the 759th Military Police Battalion.
Prior to retirement, he was a professional horseman employed by the United States Equestrian Team. He was a member of the Professional Horsemen’s Association and once made a documentary film for Walt Disney titled “Horse With a Flying Tail.”
In addition to his parents, Jack was preceded in death by his brother, Richard M. Kettering.
He is survived by a special cousin and caregiver, Nancy Watt of Youngstown; his sister-in-law, Valerie Kettering of South Greensburg, and a number of nieces and other cousins.
At Jack’s request, funeral services and interment in St. Clair Cemetery, Hempfield Township, will be private.
The Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc. in Latrobe is in charge of arrangements. To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.
