John R. Dickson, 85, of Latrobe passed away Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, in Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
He was born Dec. 27, 1936, in Derry Township, a son of the late John M. and Leora (Bush) Dickson.
Prior to retirement, John was employed by Standard Steel in Latrobe. He was a member of the Latrobe Volunteer Fire Department for more than 60 years and also a member of the Latrobe Fire Police, where he spent many years making sure the Latrobe Elementary School students got into and out of school safely. He also belonged to the Western Pennsylvania Fire Chiefs Association, the Westmoreland County Fire Chiefs Association, the Oldtimers, the Mohawks and the Lloydsville Sportsmen’s Club. He was a member of St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church in Latrobe, where he served as an usher.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Paula Dickson, and six siblings, William Dickson, Charles Dickson, Karl Dickson, Marion Rhodes, Betty Miller and Ruth Dickson.
John is survived by his wife of 65 years, Doris J. Kowatch Dickson; four children, Beverly Lewandowski (Mark), Deborah Tenney (Willis), Robert A. Dickson (Deb) and Michael J. Dickson (Joanne); six grandchildren, Rachel Lewandowski, Ryan Chismar, Blaine Chismar (Stephanie), Chad Dickson (Alex), Michelle Betor (Todd) and John Dickson (Emily); two great-grandsons, Grant Betor and Silas Dickson; three step-grandchildren, Willis Tenney, Ashley Baker and Mark Kattera; three brothers, Vaughn Dickson (Cecilia), James Dickson (Sandy) and Donald Dickson (Janet), and a number of nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, in Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc., 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe.
Members of Latrobe Volunteer Fire Department will hold a service 7 p.m. Friday in the funeral home.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, in St. John the Evangelist Church, 306 St. John’s Drive, Latrobe, PA 15650. Everyone please go directly to the church.
Interment will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Unity Township.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. John’s Church at the above address.
To post an online condolence please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.
