John R. “Bob” Brajdic, 89, of Latrobe passed away Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, at his home.
He was born June 30, 1932, in Uniontown, a son of the late Frank and Eva (Zagar) Brajdic.
Prior to retirement, Bob was the owner and operator of Westmoreland Tire in Greensburg for 39 years. After retirement, he went back to work for Walmart in its tire department.
He was a veteran of the Korean War, having served with the U.S. Army. Bowling and golfing were among his favorite pastimes when he was able. He also liked to gamble and enjoyed visiting the casinos. He was an avid Pittsburgh sports fan and enjoyed watching the Steelers, Pirates and Penguins on TV. Everyone who knew Bob enjoyed his sense of humor. He was a great story teller and could tell jokes with the best of them.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Frances “Fran” Hudec Brajdic, and several brothers and sisters.
He is survived by his wife, Donna M. Stoup Brajdic; two sons, David R. Brajdic (Lisa) and Robert R. Brajdic; four grandchildren, Robert, Tyler, Katherine and Daniel Brajdic; two stepchildren, Sharon Peretti (Bob) and Mark Allshouse (Diana); two step-grandchildren, Angela and Joseph Peretti, and a number of other siblings, nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3, in Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc., 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe.
Funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Bobbie Hineline officiating.
Military service accorded by the Latrobe-Derry Veterans Honor Guard will be held immediately following the service in the funeral home chapel.
Interment will follow in Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.
