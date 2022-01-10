After an eight-year valiant battle with chondrosarcoma, John R. Belsick, Ph.D., of Bend, Oregon, passed away peacefully surrounded by family Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021.
Born Aug. 20, 1964, John remained active until his final few months, enjoying constant outdoor adventures with his partner of 20 years, Julie Hotchkiss, and their dog, Kaya.
John was passionate about nature his whole life. He loved cycling, snowboarding, Nordic skiing and hiking. John attended The Pennsylvania State University, where he earned his BS in ceramic science and engineering, and MS and Ph.D. in solid state science. Between his master of science and Ph.D. programs, John spent a year as a visiting research scientist at the Toshiba Research and Development Center in Japan.
After college, John was strategic in securing great careers in locations that also provided the adventure opportunities he loved. After graduating, he lived on Whidbey Island, San Juan Island, and at Mount Baker, Washington, in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. In 1999 he relocated to Bend, where he found employment at Qorvo. At Qorvo, he developed bulk acoustic wave filters for cellular communications and engineered a novel sensor device enabling detection of COVID antigens. Later in his career he was involved with the leadership development and strategic direction of Qorvo’s Bend operation.
John is survived by his partner, Julie Hotchkiss; parents, Cheri and Ray Belsick of Latrobe; brother Ryan Belsick (Jody Walker Belsick); brother Todd Belsick (Mary Fordham), and nephew, Tyson Belsick.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Santiam Canyon Wildfire Relief Fund or the McKenzie Community Development Corp.
A private service will be held at a later date.
Niswonger-Reynolds Funeral Home, 105 NW Irving Ave., Bend, OR 97703, in charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.