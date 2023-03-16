John Paul Stahovec Jr. of New Derry passed away peacefully Tuesday, March 14, 2023.
John was born Aug. 6, 1940, in Atlantic, Derry Township.
He was a loving son, brother, uncle, godfather and friend who enjoyed hunting, nature, cars and storytelling. As a real life “MacGyver,” he could create any device he needed and fix practically anything. John was a proud member of the U.S. Army and worked as a mechanic at Beckwith Machinery.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Mary Regalla and John Stahovec Sr.; sisters Mary Giesey (Bud), Kaye Meidinger (Regis), Evelyn Ciocco (Jim) and Anna Stahovec, and brother-in-law Andrew Bolish.
John is survived by his loving sisters Marge Bolish of New Derry and Veronica Sander (Manfred) of Ligonier, as well as 12 cherished nieces and nephews, 22 great-nieces and great-nephews, 20 great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews, along with cousins and dear friends, including the Lydick family of New Derry.
John’s family would like to thank all of the kind priests and caregivers at Heartland Hospice, Twin Lakes and Epic Rehab centers and Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. Monday, March 20, in St. Martin Roman Catholic Church, 5694 Route 982, New Derry, PA 15671, with the Rev. Salvatore R. Lamendola as celebrant.
Interment will follow in St. Martin Cemetery, New Derry. The Blairsville Military Service Group will conduct full military honors at the cemetery.
The family has entrusted the funeral arrangements with Matthew X. Merlin Funeral Home Inc., 529 N. Chestnut St., Derry, (724-694-8331).
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in John’s name to St. Martin Catholic Church.
Online condolences may be made to www.merlinfuneralhome.com.
